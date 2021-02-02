Newspaper legal notices bill resurfaces in General Assembly

A bill has been filed in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow local governments in 14 counties, including Forsyth, to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers.

Republican-sponsored House Bill 35 would allow those government entities to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.

The initial version of HB35, filed Thursday, includes Davidson and Forsyth counties.

However, primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, said there was a miscommunication with the Forsyth delegation about Forsyth's inclusion. Warren said Forsyth would be removed during the committee process.

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Forsyth, said he opposed the bill in large part because too many households in North Carolina don't have access to the internet.

"Whatever way it’s done, it needs to be uniform for all counties and towns," Zachary said.

HB35 requires newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.