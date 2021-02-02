Newspaper legal notices bill resurfaces in General Assembly

A bill has been filed in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow local governments in 14 counties, including Forsyth, to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers.
Republican-sponsored House Bill 35 would allow those government entities to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.
The initial version of HB35, filed Thursday, includes Davidson and Forsyth counties.
However, primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, said there was a miscommunication with the Forsyth delegation about Forsyth's inclusion. Warren said Forsyth would be removed during the committee process.
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Forsyth, said he opposed the bill in large part because too many households in North Carolina don't have access to the internet.
"Whatever way it’s done, it needs to be uniform for all counties and towns," Zachary said.
HB35 requires newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.
The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.
The bill would become effective when signed into law.
In July 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 205, which would have affected newspaper legal notices only in Guilford County. The bill passed the House by a 60-53 vote and the Senate by a 32-14 vote.
When local government legal notices bills HB205 and Senate Bill 343 were filed in 2017, Forsyth and Winston-Salem officials said they did not want to be included. SB343 also included Buncombe, Durham and Guilford counties.
Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem's manager, said Friday "I believe the city would take the same approach."
"Even if we were allowed to meet the legal requirements through electronic means, we would still want to use all avenues to reach as many citizens as possible."
County manager Dudley Watts said Friday that "my sense is that the board collectively values the local news media as an important mechanism to get information to the citizens. It did not emerge as a legislative goal by the board this year."
Counties affected
The other counties listed in HB35 are Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.
Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times.
Other bill co-primary sponsors are Republicans Jay Adams from Catawba, Bobby Hanig from Currituck and David Rogers from Rutherford.
Warren said that "all other counties listed were requested by the relevant delegation members."
Warren said HB35 was submitted, as were previous legal notices bill, primarily "due to economic considerations."
"Counties, cities, municipalities, businesses and the general public, throughout North Carolina have all suffered economically this year due to the prolonged closure of our economy," Warren said.
"This change in the statute will afford all who are required to post legal notices to do so free, or at a reduced rate, representing a savings for all.
"For government entities, the savings will help offset revenue shortfalls and assist them in meeting budgetary obligations to provide constituent services," Warren said.
The legislation was filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.
The N.C. Press Association said there could be other local legal notices bills filed this session to keep the county count below 14.
The association said that for some community newspapers, public legal notices can represent as much as 50% of their revenue.
During the 2017 bill discussion, several community and rural newspapers, including the publishers of the Kernersville News and Jamestown News, said losing the revenue from the county legal notices could force them out of business.
First sustained veto
HB205 was the first Cooper veto that was not overridden by the Republican-controlled supermajority of 2017-18.
Cooper’s veto had been expected by some political analysts and Democratic legislators, in part as a rebuff to sponsor Sen. Trudy Wade, R-Guilford.
Previous legal-notices bills used as an enticement for counties that they could distribute some of the fees toward local teacher supplements or their general fund.
Wade said the veto was detrimental to taxpayers “currently (are) being forced to subsidize newspapers, the citizen who want to access public information for free, and the public school teachers he’s denying raises to.”
