Nine regional communities gain Main Street America designation
Nine Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities have been designated as a 2021 accredited Main Street America program.

Those communities are Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Elon, Lexington, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Reidsville.

Also among the 52 communities receiving the designation are Concord, Hickory, Lenoir, Marion, Morganton, Newton, Rutherfordton, Salisbury, Spruce Pine and Statesville.

The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center announced the accreditations for 2021.

Being accredited “signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully developing an asset based economic development strategy, and implementation through the Main Street Four-Point Approach,” according to the center.

Evaluation criteria includes fostering strong public-private partnerships; documenting programmatic progress; and actively preserving historic buildings.

