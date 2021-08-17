Nine Triad companies make Inc. 5000 list for 2021

North Carolina can claim 85 small businesses on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, including nine from the Triad.

The list ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.

There was one company from Forsyth County: Fulton & Roark in Winston-Salem at No. 2,055 with a 214% growth rate.

The top-ranked Triad company for the second consecutive year is Guerrilla Rf of Greensboro at No. 489 with a 990% growth rate. It was ranked No. 421 on the 2020 listing.

The other Triad companies are: Hello Seven of Summerfield at No. 961 with a 500% growth rate; EmberTribe of Greensboro at No. 1,384 with a 343% growth rate; Stratagon of High Point at No. 2,827 with a 140% growth rate; Convergence Technologies USA of Mebane at No. 3,489 and a 98% growth rate; Worldwide Insurance Network of Greensboro at No. 3,912 and an 80% growth rate; Graphic Components of Greensboro at No. 4,404 and a 63% growth rate; and Stake Center Locating of Greensboro at 4,641 and a 54% growth rate.

The top-ranked company for North Carolina is Nugget, a manufacturer based in Butner at No. 29 with a 9,624% growth rate.

