Nine Triad individuals honored as Main Street Champions

The N.C. Commerce Department said Thursday that it has recognized its latest group of Main Street Champions that promote and support downtown revitalization and other community initiatives.
There are 38 honorees for 2020. Altogether, there have been 804 champions since the program began in 2020.
Those honored in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are: Casey and Emily Lewis of Burlington; Julie Stanton of Eden; Emily Sharpe of Elon; Ted Ashby of Mount Airy; Doug and Denise Morris of North Wilkesboro; and Jeff Garstka and Missy Matthews of Reidsville.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
