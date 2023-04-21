A New Jersey residential real-estate company that specializes in affordable housing has bought a third Forsyth apartment complex, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 56-unit Andrews Heights complex at 125 Ferrell Heights Court in Winston-Salem sold for $3.34 million to an affiliate of Foresight Affordable Housing Inc., based in Ventnor, N.J.

Foresight affiliates also spent a combined $13.69 million to buy Whitford Place, a 76-unit complex at 400 Whitford Place Court in Winston-Salem, and Lyons Walk, a 72-unit complex at 500 Lyons Walk Drive in Kernersville.

The sellers in all three deals are affiliates of Harmony Housing Advisors Inc. of New York City.

Foresight also owns and operates the 80-unit Arbor at Cotton Grove apartment complex in Lexington.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 111 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.