A New Jersey residential real-estate company that specializes in affordable housing has bought a Thomasville apartment complex as part of a recent Triad buying spree, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 6-unit Kingston Ridge complex at 1250 Kingston Place was sold for $5.47 million to an affiliate of Foresight Affordable Housing Inc., based in Ventnor, N.J.

Earlier this month, Foresight affiliates spent a combined $17.03 million to buy: 56-unit Andrews Heights complex at 125 Ferrell Heights Court in Winston-Salem; Whitford Place, a 76-unit complex at 400 Whitford Place Court in Winston-Salem; and Lyons Walk, a 72-unit complex at 500 Lyons Walk Drive in Kernersville.

The sellers in all four deals are affiliates of Harmony Housing Advisors Inc. of New York City.

Foresight also owns and operates the 80-unit Arbor at Cotton Grove apartment complex in Lexington.