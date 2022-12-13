NJ pharmaceutical supplier plans Durham expansion

Catalent, a global development and manufacturing supplier to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and consumer health industries, said Tuesday it will create 201 jobs as part of a $40 million capital investment expansion in Durham.

The company said it is expanding its analytical development and testing business with the addition.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Catalent is a contract development and manufacturing organization with more than 50 global sites. Catalent’s BioAnalytics division offers comprehensive standalone analytical development and testing for different treatments including cell and gene therapies.

This project will expand the company’s support of large molecule development and manufacturing growth. New positions include scientists, engineers and lab associates.

The company has been made eligible for up to $805,500 in performance-based economic incentives over eight years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.