The decision by Hayward Holdings Inc. to not provide incentive pay to top executives contributed to a significant decline in fiscal 2022 total compensation, the pool-equipment manufacturer reported in a regulatory filing Friday.

It was Hayward’s second fiscal proxy filing since becoming a publicly traded company in March 2021.

Hayward, based in Charlotte, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers, as well as one of the largest in Forsyth County.

Kevin Holleran, its president and chief executive, received $5.62 million in total compensation, which was down 12.5% from fiscal 2021.

The biggest factor was the no incentive pay after getting $1.55 million in fiscal 2021.

Holleran was paid $875,000 in base salary, up 12.9%. He received stock-option awards valued at $3.5 million on the date they were issued.

Holleran received $369,752 in all other compensation, which represented: $236,349 in a nonqualified deferred compensation plan; $81,472 in relocation expenses tied to the Charlotte headquarters move from New Jersey; $18,300 in a company-match 401(k) plan contribution; $16,105 toward car lease and car expense reimbursements; $15,546 for a supplemental medical plan; and $2,070 toward life insurance premiums.

For the full year, net income dropped 12% to $179.3 million. Sales were down 6% to $1.31 billion.

Hayward disclosed that the CEO pay ratio for Holleran was $97 to $1 based on $57,828 in total compensation for its median employee.

Hayward has taken restructuring steps over the past 10 months to “reduce labor in our production cost base” as part of an overall “cost optimization program.”

One pivotal step was disclosed Dec. 8 when the manufacturer filed a WARN Act notice of its plans to eliminate 57 jobs at its Clemmons manufacturing plant by Jan. 31.

Hayward recently opened a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from Clemmons.

Hayward’s other top-five executives also received a sizable decline in total compensation related to the decision to not provide incentive pay.

Eifion Jones, chief financial officer, received a 6.3% raise in base salary to $495,452, a $150,000 bonus and total compensation of $1.79 million, down 31.4%.

Richard Roetken, president of its North America division, received a 4% increase in base salary to $474,192 and total compensation to $1.37 million, down 54.3%.

Susan Cunning, chief legal officer and secretary, was listed for the first time. She was paid $416,539 in base salary, a $130,000 bonus and total compensation of $1.24 million.

John Collins, chief supply chain officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $261,538 in base salary, a $232,500 bonus and total compensation of $1.11 million.

Hayward will hold a virtual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. May 18. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.