Non-core revenue gains spur Cone Health to strong finish for fiscal 2019-20

Cone Health finished its fiscal 2019-20 in positive territory with a full fourth quarter of elective surgeries and two significant non-core revenue gains.
The Greensboro not-for-profit system reported Tuesday it finished the fiscal year with $139.93 million in excess revenue, compared with a loss of $19.17 million in fiscal 2018-19.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization.
The state’s not-for-profit health care systems have experienced during the fiscal year two main COVID-19 blows: a six-week pause on performing non-essential elective surgeries; and additional expenses for treating patients with the virus.
Overall operating revenue was up 4.5% at $2.29 billion. Core patient revenue rose 1.4% at $2.01 billion.
During fiscal 2019-20, Cone experienced a 14.5% decrease in outpatient visits to 819,589, an 11.9% decline in emergency department visits at 306,186, and surgical procedures slipped 8.6% to 37,941.
It had “premium” revenue of $149.49 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 3.3%. Other operating revenue almost doubled to $132.49 million.
Cone said there was a 6.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses during the fiscal year to $835.25 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. It announced plans Tuesday to boost the minimum wage to $15 on Jan. 31.
Overall expenses increased 4.7% to $2.23 billion. Supplier costs jumped 8.5% to $442.09 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
"Management continues to analyze the impact of this crisis and is working with all governmental agencies for financial assistance and relief," the system said in its report.
The system reported a 211.9% increase in investment income to $70.81 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
Cone said it received $78 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 47.5% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 44% and self-pay was 1.5%.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
Cone announced Aug. 12 it has agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, would lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters. Cone Health chief executive Terry Akin would serve as president of the Cone division.
The systems said the merger, which is subject to state and federal review, is expected to close by mid-2021. It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
They will continue to function separately until the acquisition is completed.
