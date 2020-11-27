Non-core revenue gains spur Cone Health to strong finish for fiscal 2019-20

Overall expenses increased 4.7% to $2.23 billion. Supplier costs jumped 8.5% to $442.09 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”

"Management continues to analyze the impact of this crisis and is working with all governmental agencies for financial assistance and relief," the system said in its report.

The system reported a 211.9% increase in investment income to $70.81 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.

Cone said it received $78 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants.

Medicare and Medicaid represented 47.5% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 44% and self-pay was 1.5%.

The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.

Cone announced Aug. 12 it has agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.