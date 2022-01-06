Nonfatal injuries, illness reach all-time low in workplace for N.C. in 2020

North Carolina reached another historic low for rate of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the workplace during 2020, the state Labor Department reported Wednesday.
The rate was 2.1 cases per 100 full-time workers, down from 2.3 cases in 2019.
The state Labor report is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from its survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses.
According to the analysis, North Carolina’s nonfatal injury and illness rate for private industry is the fourth lowest in the nation.
The N.C. Labor news release said the rate accounts for growth and contraction in total hours worked in industry, “which is an important factor in a state like North Carolina that has experienced significant growth.”
“Given the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees should be commended for their dedication to safety on the job,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement.
The 2020 rate for the state and local government sector was 3 cases per 100 full-time employees, down from 3.8 cases in 2019.
The rate for private industry construction in 2020 was 2 cases per 100 full-time employees, while the rate for private industry manufacturing was 2.5. Both rates are statistically unchanged from 2019.
The state Labor Department typically releases in late January a report on workplace fatalities for the previous year.
The year 2020 proved to be the deadliest for workplace fatalities in North Carolina in at least 10 years at 91, including 26 related to COVID-19.
By comparison, there were 55 workplace fatalities in 2019, which was the previous highest total since 2010.
The Triad and Northwest N.C. accounted for 18 workplace fatalities, including five that were COVID-19 related.
Forsyth County has two workplace fatalities, which means a work-related death has occurred in the county for nine of the past 12 years.
N.C. Labor totals exclude workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department, such as traffic accidents — which typically account for a majority of workplace fatalities — and on farms with 10 or fewer employees.
Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.
