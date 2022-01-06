Nonfatal injuries, illness reach all-time low in workplace for N.C. in 2020

North Carolina reached another historic low for rate of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the workplace during 2020, the state Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The rate was 2.1 cases per 100 full-time workers, down from 2.3 cases in 2019.

The state Labor report is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from its survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses.

According to the analysis, North Carolina’s nonfatal injury and illness rate for private industry is the fourth lowest in the nation.

The N.C. Labor news release said the rate accounts for growth and contraction in total hours worked in industry, “which is an important factor in a state like North Carolina that has experienced significant growth.”

“Given the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees should be commended for their dedication to safety on the job,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement.

The 2020 rate for the state and local government sector was 3 cases per 100 full-time employees, down from 3.8 cases in 2019.