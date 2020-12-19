Nonprofit groups offer new COVID-19 relief options for local businesses

Two nonprofit groups are expanding COVID-19 relief funding options for local small- to medium-sized businesses.
The Flywheel Foundation unveiled Thursday what it is calling an emergency SOS Grant Fund for Forsyth County for restaurants, hospitality focused businesses and retailers.
The goal is raising at least $100,000 before providing loans. The foundation will receive donations toward the fund through April 30.
The second effort is being conducted by Piedmont Triad Regional Development Corp., which launched Wednesday the Lights-On COVID recovery loan program for up to $50,000.
The foundation is collaborating with Greater Winston-Salem Inc. to run the application and selection process for the grants through the Small Business Relief Grant program established earlier this year. It is coordinating the initiative with Chef Jeff Bacon of Second Harvest Food Bank.
The Flywheel charitable foundation is affiliated with Flywheel, which designs and operates co-working innovation centers in collaboration with local institutions. Its local center is in the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
The foundation's goal is eliminating barriers to entrepreneurship through ecosystem development, education, research and investment.
Grants will be available to any small business meeting the grant criteria, including those that received a grant in the first round of awards from Greater Winston-Salem.
The criteria are: located in Forsyth and locally owned; in business prior to Jan. 1, 2019; have a brick-and-mortar storefront, all retail, goods and services; and have five or fewer locations
“It is our hope that community at large will support this second-round fund with charitable giving to help our local entrepreneurs with Main Street businesses get through the surge and the final stages of the pandemic,” said Peter Marsh, co-founder of Flywheel and a foundation board member.
Adrian Smith, the foundation's executive director, said that it's important for the grant funding to represent "a broad-based community effort."
"Winston-Salem is great, in part, due to its unique restaurants, bars, and retail shops.
"Let’s recognize the cultural and economic importance of these businesses by supporting them financially. Anyone can donate.”
For more information and to make a charitable donation to the fund, go to www.flywheelcoworking.com/sos. Donations will be accepted by check, PayPal, or wire transfer in any amount.
Lights-On initiative
The Lights-On program is focused on supporting small- to mid-sized businesses in the Triad area whose revenue has been impacted by the pandemic.
The format is interest-free, five-year, non-forgivable loans, with emphasis on downtown and agricultural businesses that can provide proof of hardship.
Eligible businesses can apply to borrow from $2,500 to $50,000.
Funds are intended for use as working capital to help with rent, utilities and payroll and more during shutdown and reopening.
For more information, go to https://www.ptrc.org/about/advanced-components/micro-loan-microsite, or email microloan@ptrc.org.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.