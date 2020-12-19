Nonprofit groups offer new COVID-19 relief options for local businesses

Two nonprofit groups are expanding COVID-19 relief funding options for local small- to medium-sized businesses.

The Flywheel Foundation unveiled Thursday what it is calling an emergency SOS Grant Fund for Forsyth County for restaurants, hospitality focused businesses and retailers.

The goal is raising at least $100,000 before providing loans. The foundation will receive donations toward the fund through April 30.

The second effort is being conducted by Piedmont Triad Regional Development Corp., which launched Wednesday the Lights-On COVID recovery loan program for up to $50,000.

The foundation is collaborating with Greater Winston-Salem Inc. to run the application and selection process for the grants through the Small Business Relief Grant program established earlier this year. It is coordinating the initiative with Chef Jeff Bacon of Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Flywheel charitable foundation is affiliated with Flywheel, which designs and operates co-working innovation centers in collaboration with local institutions. Its local center is in the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

The foundation's goal is eliminating barriers to entrepreneurship through ecosystem development, education, research and investment.