Norfolk Southern sells downtown Winston-Salem tract for $600,000
Norfolk Southern sells downtown Winston-Salem tract for $600,000

A downtown Winston-Salem group has paid $600,000 for a tract owned Norfolk Southern Railway Co., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The deed did not provide a street address but identified the property as “being a portion of that property of Norfolk Southern Railway Co. lying north of Third Street, south of Fourth Street and east of the rail line.”

The buyer is Depot Street Partners of 211 E. Third St., Suite 200. Company members are John Bryan, Mitchell Britt Jr., and David Franklin, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

