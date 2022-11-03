North American activewear sales boost Gildan's third-quarter profit

Gildan Activewear Inc. continued to ride the wave of higher North American consumer demand for activewear clothing, reporting Thursday a third-quarter record for sales.

The year-over-year profit comparison, however, is skewed because Gildan received a $29.9 million insurance payout benefit during the third quarter of 2021. The payout was related to damages done by two hurricanes to Gildan operation in Central American in November 2020.

Third-quarter net income was $153 million, down 18.7% from a year ago when factoring in the insurance payout.

When excluding the payout, adjusted net income was off 3.8%.

Diluted earnings were 84 cents, down 11 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings also were 84 cents, up 4 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 81 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Third-quarter sales were a record $850 million, up 6% year over year.

However, sales were down from a record $895.6 million in the second quarter.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count is at more than 200.

Gildan benefited again from its Back to Basics marketing strategy even as inflationary worries limited overall consumer spending, according to analysts.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

U.S. sales rose 8.2% to $742.3 million, while Canadian sales were up 5.8% to $38.2 million.

Activewear sales climbed 13.1% to $742 million, while hosiery and underwear fell 25.9% at $108 million.

Gildan said that activewear sales were positively affected by higher net selling prices, though partly offset by lower sales volumes "stemming from demand weakness in retail and international markets."

In the hosiery and underwear category, the sales decline "was driven by weak demand in retail and the impact of retailers managing their inventory levels."

Gildan said in its formal outlook statement that "our large North American business geared toward imprintables channels continues to benefit from demand driven by travel, tourism and large events and is expected to remain relatively stable."

"On the other hand, where we are seeing continued weakness is with our national account or retail-related customers, which represents a smaller part of our business. Further, in international markets we are also continuing to see ongoing softness in demand."

Gildan cautioned that although "the impact of higher raw material costs will become more pronounced in the fourth quarter, we remain focused on delivering on our operating profitability target range of 18% to 20%."

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 16.9 cents per share, payable Dec. 19 to shareholders registered as of Nov 23.

Gildan said it repurchased 3 million shares during the third quarter at a total cost of $96 million.