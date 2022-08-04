North American activewear sales lifts Gildan to record second-quarter profit

Another surge in North American consumer demand for activewear clothing lifted Gildan Activewear Inc. to record second-quarter net income of $158.2 million, up 8.1% year over year.

The manufacturer reported Thursday that diluted earnings were 85 cents, up from 74 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 86 cents, compared with 68 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 79 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count is at more than 200.

Gildan benefited again from its Back to Basics marketing strategy even as inflationary worries limited overall consumer spending, according to analysts.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

Second-quarter sales were a record $895.6 million, up 20%. U.S. sales rose 24.1% to $796.1 million, while Canadian sales jumped 25.1% to $31.4 million.

Activewear sales rose 26.9% to $757.8 million, while hosiery and underwear fell 8.1% at $137.8 million.

"The activewear sales increase was due to higher net selling prices, which reflected base price increases and lower promotional discounting this year, as well as favorable product-mix, and higher activewear shipments in North America" the company said in the news release.

Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the record performance was "underpinned by the Gildan sustainable growth strategy, including our focus on innovation and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)."

“Furthermore, our first-half performance points to the tight control we currently have over our supply chain and cost structure, which puts us in a good position to support our customers' demand as we move through the remainder of the year.”

However, the manufacturer cautioned that "as we move into the second half of the year, we have seen some slowing."

"We believe the recovery of large events and travel and tourism remains a tailwind to demand, which is supported by the feedback we are getting from our major imprintables distributors

"While we are seeing a softening retail environment, for Gildan this is primarily impacting national account customer sales of activewear, hosiery and underwear products, which represents a smaller part of our overall business."

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 16.9 cents per share, payable Sept. 19 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 25.

Gildan said it has received permission from the Toronto Stock Exchange to extend its share-repurchase program for another year through Aug. 8, 2023.

The program allows for the repurchase of up to 9.13 million shares, which represents about 5% of its 182.65 million outstanding shares.

The current share-purchase program's authorization expires Monday. The manufacturer has repurchased 16.17 million of a potential 19.48 million shares.

"Gildan’s management and the board of directors believe the repurchase of common shares represents an appropriate use of Gildan’s financial resources, and that share repurchases ... will not preclude Gildan from continuing to pursue organic growth and complementary acquisitions."