Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday net income of $5.8 million for the first quarter, compared with a $6.7 million loss a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 4 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 9 cents.
Fourth-quarter sales rose 4% to $546.5 million. North America sales were up 4% to $412.3 million. European sales rose 6% to $69.4 million.
Primo maintained its initial financial guidance for fiscal 2023 of a revenue range between $2.3 billion and $2.35 billion.
Primo projected second-quarter revenue of between $575 million and $595 million.
The board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 14 to shareholders registered as of June 2.
