A slump in North American sales was the primary factor in a 51.8% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $83.9 million for Gildan Activewear Inc.

However, the biggest factor in the quarter was taking a $62 million non-cash impairment charge related to sock and hosiery business acquisitions "with this charge driven by current market conditions."

When excluding the charge, Gildan had adjusted income of $117.2 million, down 21.1% from a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 47 cents, down from 89 cents year ago. Adjusted earnings were 65 cents, down 11 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 68 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count is at more than 200.

Fourth-quarter sales were $720 million, down 8.2% year over year.

Gildan benefited again from its Back to Basics marketing strategy even as inflationary worries limited overall consumer spending, according to analysts.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

U.S. sales fell 9.5% to $626.6 million, while Canadian sales dropped 26.5% to $22.7 million. International sales rose 16.5% to $70.7 million.

Activewear sales were down 5.1% to $595.4 million, while hosiery and underwear fell 20.7% at $124.6 million.

"The decline in activewear sales was due to lower volumes resulting from a combination of lower point of sale in retail end-markets, and to a lesser extent, at North American distributors, as well as the absence of inventory replenishment versus a year ago, partly offset by higher net selling prices," the company said in the news release.

For the full year, net income was down 10.8% to $541.5 million, while adjusted net income was up 6.8% to $574.7 million. Sales rose 10.9% to a record $3.24 billion.

Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said the manufacturer achieved the record sales volume "despite near-term headwinds related to the economic environment, which impacted our performance in the fourth quarter and which may persist through the first part of 2023."

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the report by maintaining his 52-week share-price target of $41.

He also maintained his fiscal 2023 earnings forecast of $3.25 a share and made his first fiscal 2024 earnings forecast of $3.50.

"Gildan continues to be the leader in apparel manufacturing with a strong strategic plan," Warring said. "We see value in shares trading well below historical multiples."

Other developments

As typical, the quarterly report was filled with several financial and corporate updates.

Gildan provides its initial fiscal 2023 financial forecast that includes: revenue growth in the low single-digit range; and adjusted earnings per share "in line" with fiscal 2022's.

The earnings estimate "assumes the continuation of share repurchases aligned with our capital allocation targets of purchasing 5% of the outstanding (shares) in 2023."

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 18.6 cents per share, payable April 10 to shareholders registered as of March 14.

Gildan said it repurchased 3.1 million shares between Aug. 9 and Tuesday. The board has authorized repurchasing up to 9.13 million shares from Aug. 9, 2022, and Aug. 8, 2023.

The board said it plans to seek shareholder approval to renew its shareholders rights plan — also known as a poison pill — that takes effect on May 4.

When an investor or group buys a certain percentage of common stock in the company it is targeting, that company's board can trigger the poison pill.

Shareholders typically are given the chance to buy additional or new shares at bargain prices, thus diluting the potential acquirer's stake.

Gildan said the rights plan "will ensure that the company and its shareholders continue to receive the benefits associated with the company’s current shareholder rights plan ... and is designed to ensure that all shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any takeover offer or other acquisition of control of the company."

Gildan stressed again the rights plan has not been adopted "in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the company, nor is the board of directors aware of any pending or threatened takeover bid for the company.