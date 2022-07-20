North Carolina eases Toyota job-creation requirement at megasite

State legislators have eased the workforce requirement — from 5,000 employees to 4,500 — that Toyota Motor North America Inc. must meet to qualify for the full amount of state economic incentives for its Triad electric-vehicle battery plant.

House Bill 911 primarily included regulatory relief legislation and received significant bipartisan support.

Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper objected to other sections of the bill, he ultimately allowed it to become law on July 11 without his signature.

HB911 served to amend the Toyota-focused section in House Bill 103, the Republican-sponsored 2022-23 state budget bill. Toyota is not listed by name in either bill.

The main change was the 500 reduction in the long-term job commitment, which was contingent on HB103 becoming law.

Lawmakers tend to employ that legislation-amending tactic in a separate bill to keep intact the original language so as to avoid potential 'no' votes on the primary bill.

The bipartisan sponsors of the sports-wagering bill attempted a similar tactic with primary bill Senate 688 and amended Senate Bill 38.

The changes

In December, the Toyota business unit selected the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a planned $1.29 billion production plant expected to have 1,750 employees when production begins in 2025.

Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $271.4 million in state incentives, while the Randolph County government is providing $167.3 million in local incentives.

At that time, Toyota and state economic officials suggested a second phase could produce an additional 5,000 jobs by Dec. 31, 2034.

HB103 states what the legislature is willing to offer in the Toyota production second phase: $225 million in incentives in exchange for a capital-investment commitment of $4.7 billion and a job-creation pledge of at least 5,000 jobs.

The lowering of the job-creation pledge to 4,500 is included in HB911, and was contingent on HB103 becoming law.

At $4.7 billion, the second phase also could become the largest economic development project in state history.

John H. Boyd, founder and principal with global site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla., said the inclusion of the second phase incentive package in both HB103 and HB911 is a clear signal that the initial phase ‘is on track.”

“This is money well-spent,” Boyd said.

“North Carolina cannot go on autopilot and take economic development success for granted. Other states are increasing their marketing budgets, including expanded initiatives to attract new foreign direct investments from Europe and Asia.”