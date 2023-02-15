North Carolinians would finally be able to celebrate happy hour again if a bill filed Monday in the General Assembly passes.

House Bill 94, titled “ABC Laws/Local Sales Option,” has Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, as primary sponsor. If signed into law, it would go into effect July 1.

The bill would give local governments the option of allowing happy hour sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages. The drinks could be sold at a discount, such as two for one.

Businesses that already hold alcohol sellers permits would apply for a $100 Happy Hour permit.

North Carolina law has not recognized happy hour for alcoholic beverages since August 1985, when concerns over drunken driving led the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to ban such drink specials.

The commission’s change also came as the national drinking age was raised to 21.

North Carolina is one of eight states without happy hour, along with Alaska, Indiana, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.

Under ABC rules, events such as ladies night and college students night are are also illegal.

The N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association and N.C. Bar Owners Association support HB94.

However, at least one local bar and restaurant operator expressed concerns about potential negative legal ripple effects.

Jamie Bartholomaus, Foothills’ president and co-owner, said there could be “health and public safety concerns for overconsumption and chances for drunk driving from shortened drinking window.”

“Liability for bar owners goes up with happy hour drinking, while profitability goes down with Happy Hour specials.”

Bartholomaus said there is the “potential for retailers to pressure distributors — big ones and small brewers alike — into giving deals (illegal activity) to feature their products.”

He cited as a potential example a retailer pressuring a distributor or brewer to give a free or discounted keg so that the retailer features the brewer’s products during Happy Hour.

Bill details

If the bill passes, permitted establishments would be able to:

Sell an alcoholic beverage at a discount.

Allow an individual to buy more than one alcoholic beverage at a time for themselves. ABC rules do not allow an individual to get more than one individual drink at a time, but does permit pitchers of alcoholic beverages, a carafe or bottle of wine for two or more patrons. ABC rules do allow a person to purchase a round of individual drinks to multiple individuals.

Offer “cents off” coupons.

Offer a meal and alcoholic beverage package that includes a discount on the drink. Currently, business with alcohol permits may include alcoholic beverages in a package that includes a meal or entertainment only on the following holidays: New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.

Advertise the price and type of alcoholic beverages on outside signage on premises, and via newspapers, radio, television and other mass media.

“If the bill is signed into law, the ABC Commission will work with the public and permit holders to communicate the specific details of the changes and answer questions they may have about the implications for their business,” said Jeff Strickland, the commission’s public affairs director.

Lynn Minges, president and chief executive of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, “continues to advocate for modernization of our state’s ABC system — especially for reforms that remove barriers for on-premises permit holders like restaurants and bars.”

“We look forward to exploring additional reforms designed to improve business efficiencies and enhance the customer experience,” Minges said.

The N.C. Bar Owners Association said in a tweet Monday that HB94 would “allow for Happy Hour to become one step closer to a reality for North Carolina businesses.”