North Carolinians will receive more than $700,000 as part of a settlement with lingerie-retailer Adore Me Inc. over its VIP membership program.

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said 27,789 North Carolinians who signed up for the program will receive refunds ranging from $39.95 to $479.90.

In addition, the Attorney General’s office will receive $79,833.

The settlement resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed the VIP program as a discounted pricing, and then made it difficult for consumers to cancel their membership.

Once enrolled in the program, people were charged as much as $39.95 a month unless they made a purchase from Adore Me or logged into their Adore Me accounts to “skip” the charge before the sixth day of each month. The monthly charges accrued in their accounts as store credits, which were supposed to be used on future purchases.

Adore Me is now required to notify all customers with active VIP Memberships that they can obtain a refund of any unused store credits. In addition, Adore Me has agreed to make certain changes to its business practices and is prohibited from engaging in any misconduct.