North Carolinians exhausting regular state benefits leads to surge in initial federal claims

Altogether, unemployed and furloughed claimants have received $8.04 billion in state and federal benefits.

About $4.76 billion came from the weekly $600 federal supplement paid from mid-April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26.

DES said Friday it has received "clarifying information" from the U.S. Labor Department about how to pay a $50 per week increase in regular state unemployment benefits. It said it is "working to reprogram and test its system to determine eligibility and issue the increased payments."

House Bill 1105, the state's third round of COVID-19 relief legislation, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature Sept. 3 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.

Unemployment insurance benefits are drawn mostly by individuals who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The extra $50 benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Recipients will only be new claimants of regular state UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.