North Carolinians have filed almost 3M unemployment claims during pandemic

Payments were at $107.3 million as of 10 a.m. Friday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said issues linked to employment "will be front and center when the new General Assembly convenes in January."

"Among the topics lawmakers are likely to discuss is whether the state needs to tweak its unemployment program based on current conditions.”

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.78 billion, with only about $91 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

For example, for those who began receiving regular state UI benefits at the start of the pandemic in late March to early April, they ran out of eligibility in June.