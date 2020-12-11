North Carolinians have filed almost 3M unemployment claims during pandemic

North Carolina has surpassed the 2.9 million mark for state and federal unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Division of Employment Security said Friday.
Of those, 1.37 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31% of the 4.35 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-October have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Claims continue to fluctuate in North Carolina as Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House debate whether to extend current benefits by $300 a week, or provide a one-time $600 per individual stimulus payment.
DES reported 5,111 initial state and federal benefit claims were filed Thursday. The seven-day range is 2,575 to 9,056.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES reported $8.91 billion has been paid in state and federal UI payments.
The payments include two state and five federal programs, four of which remain active on a daily basis and two more have had payments slow drastically in recent weeks.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments. The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program.
Payments were at $107.3 million as of 10 a.m. Friday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said issues linked to employment "will be front and center when the new General Assembly convenes in January."
"Among the topics lawmakers are likely to discuss is whether the state needs to tweak its unemployment program based on current conditions.”
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.78 billion, with only about $91 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
For example, for those who began receiving regular state UI benefits at the start of the pandemic in late March to early April, they ran out of eligibility in June.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PEUC program had paid $707.5 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $720.2 million.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $177.3 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $587.9 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $17.4 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.82 billion.
