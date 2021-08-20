North Carolinians leaving labor force remains main factor in state jobless rate's decline

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic at 4.4% for July.

However, as continues to be the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The July statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 1,218 decrease in the state’s labor force from June to July for an overall total of just less than 5 million.

That represented an 8,361 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,579 decline in those listed as unemployed.

Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 1.4% from 4.93 million in July 2020. That represents a net gain of 278,125 listed as employed and 210,978 no longer listed as unemployed.

In the monthly employer survey, the state is up 21,800 private-sector jobs from June to July, as well as up 53,800 government jobs.