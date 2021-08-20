North Carolinians leaving labor force remains main factor in state jobless rate's decline

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic at 4.4% for July.
However, as continues to be the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The July statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 1,218 decrease in the state’s labor force from June to July for an overall total of just less than 5 million.
That represented an 8,361 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,579 decline in those listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 1.4% from 4.93 million in July 2020. That represents a net gain of 278,125 listed as employed and 210,978 no longer listed as unemployed.
In the monthly employer survey, the state is up 21,800 private-sector jobs from June to July, as well as up 53,800 government jobs.
Those government jobs likely involve a much higher-than-typical number of public-school teachers involved in summer school programs designed to help students catch up from the pandemic’s impact on their learning.
The typical employment pattern for the summer months is a slight increase in the state jobless rate, which reflects teachers not being considered in the labor force after their school-year contracts expire. That scenario also includes high school students of hiring age and college students after their school year ends.
Teachers are included again, typically in August or September, when their next school-year contract begins.
In the private sector, there was a net gain of 10,700 professional and business services, 4,300 in construction, 3,800 in leisure and hospitality jobs and 3,100 in manufacturing.
There was a loss of 900 education and health services jobs, as well as a loss of 400 in information technology.
Again taking a year-over-year look, the state is up 215,400 private-sector jobs and up 54,800 government jobs from July 2020.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he viewed the July state employment report as positive overall.
"Job gains were recorded for both the household and establishment surveys, and the unemployment rate dropped," Walden said.
"However, the gain from the household survey was less than in June, while the gain from the establishment survey was more than in June. Hence, there is some inconsistency in the surveys, which often is not unusual."
Walden said given much of the labor force growth was in government, "there are parts of the report which could be read as worrisome, and raise the question of whether the delta variant slowed the state economy, particularly at the end of July."
Mixed results
The state jobless rate has decreased for 10 consecutive months since 7.3% in September.
The month-over-month declines have ranged from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points.
The state rate also has been below the U.S. rate for 15 consecutive months with the U.S. rate at 5.4% in July.
The July state rate is just 0.5 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the July employment news — as it has been since November — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 10.3% in June, while the U.S. rate was 9.2% in July. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
Worker advocates continue to stress that unemployed individuals continue to be hampered in their work searches by the pandemic.
"The July labor market report for North Carolina shows how a single-minded focus on the statewide unemployment rate can blind analysts and policymakers to the larger problems affecting the labor market," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Compared to the pre-recession level, North Carolina has a smaller labor force, fewer employed persons, more unemployed persons and a higher unemployment rate."
Quinterno cautioned that the latest jobless report "doesn't reflect the recent surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant."
"Continued spread only can weigh on the labor market, irrespective of the enactment of any new government health mandates."