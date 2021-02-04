 Skip to main content
North Carolinians report $72.1 million in fraud to FTC
The Federal Trade Commission reported Thursday that it received 54,326 fraud reports from consumers in North Carolina in 2020.

Those consumers reported losing a combined $72.1 million to fraud, with a median loss of $285.

The details come from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and non-profit organizations.

The top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams; credit bureaus, information furnishers and report users; online shopping and negative reviews; and banks and lenders.

