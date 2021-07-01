North Point Distribution Center bought for $4.16 million

The North Point Distribution Center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.16 million to a Winston-Salem real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties at 8065 and 8075 North Point Blvd. sits on a 5.52-acre site and contains 56,164 square feet overall.

The buyer is GTE Properties LLC, which is listed with a 3937 West Point Blvd. address and Gregory Ebert as its manager, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State.

The seller is Distribution Center LLC of Winston-Salem.

