NorthState combines with Lumos Networks in new company

NorthState, based in High Point, said Tuesday it has joined with Lumos Networks in forming a standalone company.

The combined company has the financial backing of EQT Infrastructure and will be led by chief executive Diego Anderson.

The formation of the new company comes about 18 months after the May 2020 completion of the $240 million sale of North State Telecommunications Corp. to Charlotte fiber-optic network company Segra. EQT Infrastructure recently sold Segra to Cox Communications.

North State, based in High Point, provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville. It has 396 employees.

The new company said its combination will focus on expanding into new communities with its “premiere fiber-to-the-premise” growth platform that includes covering underserved communities through public-private partnerships.

Together, the combined company serves nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina.

