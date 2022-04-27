NorthState forms partnership with Orange County

NorthState, a telecommunications company based in High Point, said Wednesday it has formed a public-private partnership with Orange County to provide ultra-high-speed fiber internet service to 28,000 homes and businesses.

That includes nearly 10,000 locations that have little or no internet service. The project is being funded by significant investments from NorthState and the Orange Board of Commissioners.

Orange is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide fiber service.

NorthState also will provide fiber internet service to 24 dozen county-owned anchor institutions, including fire stations, EMS and community centers.

NorthState will begin work within weeks to initiate the process of installing 990 miles of fiber in the county, with service expected to be available to some areas as early as spring 2023.

