NorthState now Lumos. Combined company names new leader.

NorthState, based in High Point, said Monday it has a new name and chief executive in the latest step of its merger with Virginia-based Lumos Networks.

The companies said last October they would form a standalone company.

The companies have chosen Lumos as the name of the new company. Although the switch to Lumos takes place immediately, in-market changes with take place over several weeks.

Brian Stading has been hired as its chief executive. A 30-year industry veteran, Stading was most recently chief operating officer of Ziply.

Stading replaces Diego Anderson, who became chief executive with the formation of the standalone company. Anderson will serve in a strategic advisory role.

“We believe that the infrastructure of yesterday can’t unlock the possibilities of tomorrow<" Stading said in a statement.

“We have a saying: ‘Why reboot the internet when you can rebuild it?’ This is the core of Lumos."

The combined company has the financial backing of EQT Infrastructure.

In May 2020, NorthState Telecommunications Corp. was sold for $240 million to Charlotte fiber-optic network company Segra.

Segra, in turn, was sold by EQT Infrastructure to Cox Communications.

NorthState provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville.

The combined Lumos serves more than 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina with nearly 400 employees.

Lumos unveiled a goal Monday of provide 100% fiber internet access to more than 1 million homes by 2027.

On Aug. 9, NorthState announced plans to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem as part of its latest expansion in the Triad.

NorthState said the expansion will reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities.

Engineering work is under way, with construction starting in late 2022. The company estimates most of the work will be completed in less than two years.

The project also involves adding services to about 15,000 homes and businesses in Asheboro, Franklinville and Ramseur in Randolph County.

The NorthState expansion will represent a $51 million capital investment and include more than 683 miles of fiber-optic technology.

Already this year, NorthState has been adding its fastest fiber services to about 48,000 homes and businesses to the northwest section of Kernersville, all of Walkertown and portions of Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, Randleman and Thomasville.

For more information about the network internet expansion or to determine eligibility, go to www.NorthState.net or call 336-886-3600.