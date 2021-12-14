NorthState plans fiber internet expansion in the Triad

NorthState said Tuesday it is expanding the availability of its fastest fiber internet in Kernersville, Walkertown and five other Triad communities.
NorthState, based in High Point, said the expansion will reach more than 48,000 homes and businesses in those communities between March 2022 and the end of 2022.
That includes the northwest section of Kernersville and almost all of Walkertown, according to the internet service provider.
Other communities include Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, Randleman and Thomasville.
For more information about the network internet expansion or to determine eligibility, go to www.NorthState.net or call 336-886-3600.
Another element of the expansion will bring NorthState's High Point market "to nearly 100% fiber optic network availability."
"We're working hard to expand our future-proof network to even more areas of North Carolina and beyond," NorthState chief executive Diego Anderson said in a statement.
The company said that only a 100% fiber optic network "can provide virtually unlimited broadband capacity and synchronous download and upload speeds necessary for today’s ultra-high-bandwidth applications."
Those include HD quality video meetings, virtual learning, latency free virtual reality gaming, e-commerce and cloud computing.
NorthState entered the Kernersville business and residential markets for the first time in 2018.
In October, NorthState said it had joined with Lumos Networks in forming a standalone company. The combined company has the financial backing of EQT Infrastructure.
The new company was formed about 18 months after the May 2020 completion of the $240 million sale of North State Telecommunications Corp. to Charlotte fiber optic network company Segra. EQT Infrastructure recently sold Segra to Cox Communications.
NorthState said the combination will focus on expanding into new communities with its "premier fiber-to-the-premise" growth platform that includes covering underserved communities through public-private partnerships.
Together, the combined company serves nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina with nearly 400 employees.
