NorthState plans fiber internet expansion in the Triad

NorthState said Tuesday it is expanding the availability of its fastest fiber internet in Kernersville, Walkertown and five other Triad communities.

NorthState, based in High Point, said the expansion will reach more than 48,000 homes and businesses in those communities between March 2022 and the end of 2022.

That includes the northwest section of Kernersville and almost all of Walkertown, according to the internet service provider.

Other communities include Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, Randleman and Thomasville.

For more information about the network internet expansion or to determine eligibility, go to www.NorthState.net or call 336-886-3600.

Another element of the expansion will bring NorthState's High Point market "to nearly 100% fiber optic network availability."

"We're working hard to expand our future-proof network to even more areas of North Carolina and beyond," NorthState chief executive Diego Anderson said in a statement.

