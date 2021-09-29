Novant begins phase 2 of Forsyth Medical Center infrastructure expansion

Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has begun the second phase of its $403.4 million expansion at Forsyth Medical Center.

The system unveiled the project on Feb. 25 which features spending $222 million to build a critical-care tower projected to open in late 2024. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.

The tower will be built on the site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center, which will be torn down in October. A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for second quarter 2022.

Although the tower is projected to open 24 months after the demolition is completed, interior renovations will continue through 2027.

The tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services. Phase Two also will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.

The first phase includes renovating patient rooms and enhancing the women’s and children’s center that involves the labor and delivery unit. Other parts of the first phase include renovating the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria, and installing a new central energy plant.

