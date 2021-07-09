 Skip to main content
Novant building in Smith Crossing campus sells for $705,000 to Mecklenburg company
A Novant Health Inc. facility in the Smith Crossing commercial property in Kernersville has been sold for $705,000 to a Mecklenburg County-based real-estate development company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.26-acre property at 1471 Jag Branch Blvd. has an 11,668-square-foot building.

The buyer is SBUX Holdings-Union LLC, which shares the same Davidson address with Southwood Development Co.

The seller is 1-40/Union Cross RE of Kernersville.

