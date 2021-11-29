Novant CEO Armato gains 7.4% raise in salary to $1.74M; total compensation at $4.06M

Carl Armato, chief executive and president of Novant Health Inc., received a 7.4% increase in salary during fiscal 2020 to $1.74 million, the health system reported Monday.
Armato’s incentive pay increased 6.2% to $1.54 million.
Total compensation for Armato was down 1.9% to $4.06 million. That includes $724,824 in retirement contributions, $41,273 in nontaxable benefits, such as life- and health-insurance premium expenses, and $17,100 in accounting accruals for deferred compensation.
Not-for-profit health care systems are required to report executive compensation to the Internal Revenue Service in annual filings. Novant typically files its annual financial report in February.
Armato took over as Novant’s top executive in January 2012 after the retirement of Paul Wiles. His salary has risen 153% from $699,113 in 2011, the last fiscal year before his promotion.
Novant is based in Winston-Salem, but with a major Charlotte and Wilmington presence. It operates 15 hospitals, including Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Novant has more than 29,000 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
On Feb. 1, Novant completed Monday its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Novant is southeastern North Carolina's dominant health-care provider, operating Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia.
Because of Novant's growth spurt and additional administrative responsibilities, a significant boost in salary, incentive pay and total compensation in expected in fiscal 2021 for not only Armato, but also Novant's top-10 executives.
Hot-button issue
Hospital management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years, particularly as Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.
Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.
That includes providing incentive pay that approaches, if not exceeds, annual base salary compensation.
Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health care system.
In Monday's posting, the Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation “must be considered ‘reasonable’ and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations.”
“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”
The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”
Novant said the "complexity" of operating a 15-hospital network in four states "is taken into consideration by the compensation consultant and the committee when establishing its peer group."
For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $382.1 million in excess revenue, down 27% from fiscal 2019.
Novant, like most health care systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May. It also had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.
Core revenues were at $5.05 billion, essentially unchanged from $5.06 billion a year ago. Novant reported $630 million in “other income,” compared with $379.5 million a year ago.
Investment income was $201.8 million, down 46.7%. The system suffered significant losses in the first two quarters of the year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
