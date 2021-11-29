Novant CEO Armato gains 7.4% raise in salary to $1.74M; total compensation at $4.06M

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”

The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”

Novant said the "complexity" of operating a 15-hospital network in four states "is taken into consideration by the compensation consultant and the committee when establishing its peer group."

For fiscal 2020, Novant reported $382.1 million in excess revenue, down 27% from fiscal 2019.

Novant, like most health care systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May. It also had additional medical expenses for treating patients with COVID-19.

Core revenues were at $5.05 billion, essentially unchanged from $5.06 billion a year ago. Novant reported $630 million in “other income,” compared with $379.5 million a year ago.

Investment income was $201.8 million, down 46.7%. The system suffered significant losses in the first two quarters of the year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.