Novant CEO Armato gets 10% jump in 2021 total compensation to $4.47 million

Novant Health Inc. provided Carl Armato, its chief executive and president, with a 10% jump in total compensation for fiscal 2021 that featured a 16.7% bump in base salary.

The healthcare system posted Tuesday the 2021 executive compensation tables on its website.

Total compensation for Armato climbed from $4.06 million to $4.47 million.

Armato's base salary rose from $1.74 million to $2.03 million, while his incentive pay increased by 5.2% to $1.62 million.

That includes $762,125 in retirement contributions, $43,512 in nontaxable benefits, such as life- and health-insurance premium expenses, and $17,400 in accounting accruals for deferred compensation.

Not-for-profit health-care systems are required to report executive compensation to the Internal Revenue Service in annual filings.

Novant typically files its annual financial report in February, so its executive compensation totals are reported about 10 months later.

Armato took over as Novant’s top executive in January 2012 after the retirement of Paul Wiles. His salary has risen 190.3% from $699,113 in 2011 — the last fiscal year before his promotion.

Novant is based in Winston-Salem, but with a major Charlotte and Wilmington presence. It operates 15 hospitals, including Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Novant has more than 35,000 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

In February 2021, Novant completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Novant is southeastern North Carolina’s dominant health-care provider, operating Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia.

Because of Novant’s growth spurt and additional administrative responsibilities, a significant boost in salary, incentive pay and total compensation was expected in fiscal 2021 for not only Armato, but also Novant’s top-10 executives.

The remaining nine executives listed by Novant all received at least $1.13 million in combined salary, incentive and bonus pay, as well as at least $617,917 in salary.

Also paid at least $1 million in salary was Jeff Lindsay, its chief operating officer at $1.11 million, and Fred Hargett, its chief financial officer at just more than $1 million.

Hot-button issue

Hospital management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years, particularly as Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.

Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

That includes providing incentive pay that approaches, if not exceeds, annual base salary compensation.

Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health care system.

In Tuesday’s posting, the Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation "must follow very specific checks and balances."

“It must be considered ‘reasonable’ and "within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations ... comparable in size, complexity and reputation."

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”

The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”

Novant said the “complexity” of operating a 15-hospital network in four states “is taken into consideration by the compensation consultant and the committee when establishing its peer group.”

Fiscal 2021 performance

Novant reported in February that it finished the 2021 budget year on a mixed note.

For the full year, Novant reported $792.4 million in excess revenue, compared with $382.1 million in the previous budget year.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In core patient revenue for the budget year, Novant had $7.38 billion, up 29.8% year over year.

Novant reported $562.2 million in “other income” for the year, compared with $629.9 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $6.61 billion, up 28.2%.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

For 2021, investment income was $452.8 million, compared with $201.8 million in fiscal 2020.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $349.4 million in operating income, compared with $188.5 million a year ago.