 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Novant CEO Armato gets major salary, total compensation boost in fiscal 2019
0 comments

Novant CEO Armato gets major salary, total compensation boost in fiscal 2019

{{featured_button_text}}
Novant Health

Total compensation for Carl Armato, Novant Health Inc.'s chief executive and president, was up 3.9% to $4.14 million in fiscal 2019. Novant Health has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

 Journal file photo

Carl Armato, chief executive and president of Novant Health Inc., received a 7.9% increase in salary during fiscal 2019 to $1.62 million, the health system reported Tuesday.

Armato’s incentive pay increased 9% to $1.45 million.

Total compensation for Armato was up 3.9% to $4.14 million. That includes $999,114 in retirement contributions, $40,938 in nontaxable benefits, such as life- and health-insurance premium expenses, and $24,300 in accounting accruals for deferred compensation.

Not-for-profit health-care systems are required to report executive compensation to the Internal Revenue Service in annual filings.

Fiscal 2019 represents the latest filing by Novant, which typically files its annual financial report in February.

Armato took over as Novant’s top executive in January 2012 after the retirement of Paul Wiles. His salary has risen 137.5% from $699,113 in 2011, the last fiscal year before his promotion.

Novant is based in Winston-Salem, but with a major Charlotte presence. It operates 15 hospitals, including Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.

It is awaiting approval from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein on its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Novant has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Hospital management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years, particularly as Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.

Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health-care system.

The Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation “must be considered ‘reasonable’ and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations.”

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”

The system says “a significant part of executive compensation is based upon the performance of the organization and achieving goals that are challenging, balanced and focused on improving the services we provide to patients and communities. The executive team performs in the top quartile nationally.”

Novant reported Feb. 28 having excess revenue over expenses of $523.48 million, compared with $94 million in fiscal 2018. Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

The system had $5.43 billion in core operating revenue, up 9%. Operating expenses rose 12.3% to $4.93 billion.

The biggest difference was having $378.55 million in investment income for fiscal 2019, compared with a loss of $160.51 million in fiscal 2018.

+1 
Armato Carl

Carl Armato

 JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Other Novant executive compensation

Novant Health Inc. listed 10 current and former executives on its fiscal 2019 compensation chart.

  • Jeff Lindsay, chief operating officer, received a 7.8% raise in salary to $987,316, and bonus and incentive pay of $836,381, up 9.7%.
  • Fred Hargett, chief financial officer, received a 3.2% increase in salary to $868,308, and bonus and incentive pay of $795,468, up 5.5%.
  • Eric Eskioglu, chief medical officer, received a 3% increase in salary to $773,705, and bonus and incentive pay of $487,416, up 1.9%.
  • Denise Mihal, chief nursing and clinical operations officer, received a 7.8% increase in salary to $728,775, and bonus and incentive pay of $640,413, up 9.7%.
  • Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer, received a 3.3% increase in salary to $598,439, and bonus and incentive pay of $564,280, up 2.4%.
  • Frank Emory Jr., chief administrative officer, was paid $590,059 in salary and $100,000 in bonus and incentive pay. Emory was listed among Novant executives for the first time in 2019.
  • Angela Yochem, chief digital and technology officer, received a 6.3% increase in salary to $526,154, and bonus and incentive pay of $440,475, up 319.5%.
  • Pamela Oliver, president of Novant Physician Network, received a 21.5% increase in salary to $514,261, and bonus and incentive pay of $36,602, up 31.2%.
  • Tanya Blackmon, chief diversity and inclusion officer, received a 23.7% raise in salary to $369,816, and bonus and incentive pay of $282,896, up 14.1%.

Source: Novant Health Inc

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News