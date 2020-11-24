Novant CEO Armato gets major salary, total compensation boost in fiscal 2019

Novant has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Hospital management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years, particularly as Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.

Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

Some critics of paying not-for-profit executives more than $1 million in annual compensation challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a health-care system.

The Novant Board of Trustees repeated previous language that executive compensation “must be considered ‘reasonable’ and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations.”

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders. Novant Health establishes executive base salaries in the same way it establishes compensation for all employees, by using market data and comparing to similar jobs.”