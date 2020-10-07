Novant CEO expresses confidence in getting AG approval of Wilmington hospital purchase

Novant Health Inc.'s next growth spurt — a $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center — is just one step from completion.
After receiving a 4-1 final vote Monday from the New Hanover Board of Commissioners, the transaction requires anti-trust approval from state Attorney General Josh Stein.
“My office will review this transaction to ensure compliance with the standards set by North Carolina law," Stein said in a statement.
Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said Wednesday he is optimistic the attorney general's office will sign off on the purchase in early 2021.
"We are cooperating, as transparently as we can, with the attorney general," Stein said. "We feel very good about the process given the local support."
With Stein's approval, Novant would become southeastern North Carolina's dominant health-care provider.
Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
"We want to become a destination place for not only health care, but also a medical pipeline for allied health professionals, so that people in southeast North Carolina can be treated and stay home for complex care," Armato said.
Novant’s offer represents an asset purchase.
It includes paying $1.5 billion at closing; $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures; a $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years.
It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.
Armato said Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
"Novant has recognized, now more than ever, that health-care organizations really must do all they can to ensure stability, encourage innovation, expand access to care that communities need to stay healthy," Armato said.
"We believe this partnership, through economies of scale, will allow to do that so much more. We're also excited about expanding and sharing our abilities to find best practices in clinical variations."
