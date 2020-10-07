Novant CEO expresses confidence in getting AG approval of Wilmington hospital purchase

Novant Health Inc.'s next growth spurt — a $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center — is just one step from completion.

After receiving a 4-1 final vote Monday from the New Hanover Board of Commissioners, the transaction requires anti-trust approval from state Attorney General Josh Stein.

“My office will review this transaction to ensure compliance with the standards set by North Carolina law," Stein said in a statement.

Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said Wednesday he is optimistic the attorney general's office will sign off on the purchase in early 2021.

"We are cooperating, as transparently as we can, with the attorney general," Stein said. "We feel very good about the process given the local support."

With Stein's approval, Novant would become southeastern North Carolina's dominant health-care provider.

Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.