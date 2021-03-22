Novant considering $1.5 billion in series of bonds

Novant Health Inc. has given notice to its bondholders that it is considering issuing a series of taxable bonds of up to $1.5 billion.

The proceeds of the bonds, if issued, “are expected to repay a revolving credit agreement utilized to finance the acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and finance general corporate purposes of Novant Health,” the system said Thursday in a EMMA filing to investors.

Novant completed on Feb. 1 its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional, establishing a third major operational hub in North Carolina in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte.

The size, timing, structure and final approvals of the issuance will be dependent upon market conditions, management considerations and other factors.

Novant said it anticipates that the pricing of the bonds will occur in April, “but cannot give assurances as to the specific date that pricing and closing would occur.

JPMorgan is expected to act as senior book-running manager for the bonds.

