 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Novant considering $1.5 billion in series of bonds
0 comments

Novant considering $1.5 billion in series of bonds

{{featured_button_text}}

Novant Health Inc. has given notice to its bondholders that it is considering issuing a series of taxable bonds of up to $1.5 billion.

The proceeds of the bonds, if issued, “are expected to repay a revolving credit agreement utilized to finance the acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and finance general corporate purposes of Novant Health,” the system said Thursday in a EMMA filing to investors.

Novant completed on Feb. 1 its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional, establishing a third major operational hub in North Carolina in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte.

The size, timing, structure and final approvals of the issuance will be dependent upon market conditions, management considerations and other factors.

Novant said it anticipates that the pricing of the bonds will occur in April, “but cannot give assurances as to the specific date that pricing and closing would occur.

JPMorgan is expected to act as senior book-running manager for the bonds.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro
Local

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas. 

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News