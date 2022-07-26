Novant could benefit from AG's opposition to proposed expansion of existing Asheville hospital

The N.C. Attorney General's Office is opposing Mission Hospital's attempt to open a 67-bed community hospital in western North Carolina, which could improve the odds for Novant Health Inc.'s bid.

Josh Stein's objection was stated in a three-page letter sent Monday to state health regulators.

The 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan listed a need for 67 acute-care hospital beds to cover Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties, likely by 2024.

Mission, Novant and AdventHealth responded by filing certificate-of-need (CON) applications.

Mission is the region’s dominant for-profit health care system with a combined 733 beds in the market, including a children’s hospital.

AdventHealth is a Seventh-day Adventist non-profit healthcare system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

"The certificate-of-need application process for 67 acute-care beds ... provides a much-needed opportunity to introduce competition into western North Carolina’s health care market," Stein wrote.

The Department of Health and Human Services "should seize that opportunity ... by denying Mission’s application," Stein said.

State law requires that state health regulators approve a certificate of need before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment.

The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community, although some Republican legislative leaders claims the process limits the ability of independent and for-profit providers to enter markets and lower costs.

Stein said he is taken a neutral position on the Novant and AdventHealth applications.

A public hearing on the three CON applications is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 on the Asheville campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical College. The public comment period ends Sunday.

Novant applied June 15 for permission to build a $328.73 million community hospital campus. The health system already has an imaging center in the market.

Novant, with facilities already in the Triad, Charlotte and Wilmington, is pursuing a fourth urban healthcare presence in North Carolina.

Mission has proposed a $125.04 million expansion of its existing campus.

AdventHealth has proposed a $252.12 million capital investment. Advent’s lone North Carolina hospital is in neighboring Hendersonville.

"The lack of competition is the result of Mission’s unique history," Stein wrote.

"Mission effectively operated as a legislatively authorized monopoly for over 20 years, and no new hospitals have opened even after Mission’s arrangement with the state ended in 2016."

Stein said residents of western North Carolina have been adversely affected by higher healthcare costs and a reduction in quality of care in the region.

"Accordingly, the department should deny Mission’s application and instead approve an application from a qualified competitor," Stein said.

Another concern, Stein said, is that Mission is owned by a HCA Healthcare Inc., an out-of-state, for-profit health care company

He said that the HCA ownership also has contributed to increased healthcare costs for patients in the Asheville market.

"Mission’s application cannot demonstrate that it will enhance competition, lower costs or improve quality," Stein said.

Novant, Advent bids

Having three different hospital business models attracted to the Asheville market is evidence that the state’s controversial certificate-of-need law works, said David Meyer, senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham.

Novant has said it “has been interested in expanding our services in western North Carolina for years.”

“We have a history of serving patients in the area through our managed partnership with Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson and our Asheville-based imaging center, Open MRI.

“We believe we can build on these established relationships and provide support for a growing part of the state in need of additional choice.”

Novant and Advent plan to provide a dedicated C-section operating room and between three and five procedure rooms.

Mission’s parent company HCA Healthcare has been criticized for understaffing as health care workers quit because of working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Asheville-based newspaper Mountain Xpress, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Buncombe commissioners’ chair Brownie Newman and other elected officials co-signed an opinion column in the Asheville Citizen Times in February 2020 that expressed “deep concern regarding the state of Mission Hospital Systems since the purchase by Hospital Corp. of America (HCA) last year.”

Earlier in June, Buncombe commissioners sent a letter to state regulators expressing their preference for “an alternative hospital to Mission.”

Mission said in a statement to Asheville TV station WLOS that "we are confident we are the best hospital situated to provide this care because of the outstanding, advanced services we are already providing including trauma care, complex medical/surgical services, and specialty pediatric care.

“Mission Hospital has experienced capacity constraints for this type of specialized care because it is the region’s only tertiary care center, trauma center and pediatric specialty hospital.”

Meanwhile, WLOS reported that “we’ve been hearing ... so many people, the consumers, coming to us, saying they want a choice. They want competition,” according to Victoria Dunkle, communications and public relations director for AdventHealth Hendersonville.

“They’ve pointed out they want choice and options in not-for-profit, they want faith-based, they want whole-person care, which is what AdventHealth is all about.”

Other Stein concerns

Stein said in January 2021 he would not object to Novant's $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

State law provides that when a county sells a hospital, six essential protections must be maintained for the benefit of customers in the future.

Stein said that in order to gain his approval, Novant and New Hanover agreed to increase the new endowment’s transparency, its accountability to the public, and the representativeness and independence of its board of directors.

Stein said with the Novant-New Hanover application that he was aware of the community impact involved when one health care system acquires another.

"I have real concerns about what this means for the future of health care in North Carolina," Stein said.

"Right now, my office has limited authority when conducting reviews of this nature. State law does not grant my office a discretionary approval right."

As such, Stein said he would be interested in talking with state legislative leaders "to determine whether or not North Carolinians would be better served by a more comprehensive system of review that could scrutinize further conglomeration of health care systems."