Novant division forms MedQuest partnership

Novant Health Inc. said Monday that its Enterprises division has formed a partnership with TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, to expand the MedQuest Associates network across more parts of the United States.

TPG’s contribution is being made through TPG Growth, the firm’s middle-market and growth-equity platform.

MedQuest has more than 20 years of experience partnering with hospitals and health systems involving outpatient radiology strategies, including owning and managing freestanding outpatient and mobile imaging centers.

The partnership debuts in Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The goal is to expand through new joint ventures with health-care providers across the country.

TPG already invests in GoHealth Urgent Care, which has a partnership with Novant, and Surgical Care Affiliates. It was founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $135 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally.

TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: capital, growth, impact, real estate and market solutions,