Novant enters talks to sell majority stake in northern Virginia healthcare system

Novant Health Inc. is in discussions to sell its 60% stake in the northern Virginia regional health system that it owns with UVA Health.

The two groups formed a joint operating company that debuted in January 2016.

The groups released a statement Wednesday about the potential divestiture, saying they are "in discussions" with the goal of closing the transaction by July 1.

The announcement comes 16 days after Novant completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which established a third North Carolina hub in the Wilmington area.

Novant said separately that the proposed transaction is not related to the New Hanover transaction.

The proposal would have UVA Health take over medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William, along with an integrated network of outpatient services. The medical centers have a combined 260 inpatient beds.

Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said when the joint operating company was formed that it would provide Novant with "access to the expertise of the university's academic medical center, including subspecialty care and potential breakthrough treatments through clinical trials."