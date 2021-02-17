Novant enters talks to sell majority stake in northern Virginia healthcare system

Novant Health Inc. is in discussions to sell its 60% stake in the northern Virginia regional health system that it owns with UVA Health.
The two groups formed a joint operating company that debuted in January 2016.
The groups released a statement Wednesday about the potential divestiture, saying they are "in discussions" with the goal of closing the transaction by July 1.
The announcement comes 16 days after Novant completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which established a third North Carolina hub in the Wilmington area.
Novant said separately that the proposed transaction is not related to the New Hanover transaction.
The proposal would have UVA Health take over medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William, along with an integrated network of outpatient services. The medical centers have a combined 260 inpatient beds.
Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said when the joint operating company was formed that it would provide Novant with "access to the expertise of the university's academic medical center, including subspecialty care and potential breakthrough treatments through clinical trials."
On Wednesday, Armato said that Novant and UVA Health "have determined that having a single owner is the best way to provide exceptional care in the communities that the system serves."
Dr. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the proposed agreement allows UVA Health to expand its services to a larger part of Virginia.
If the proposed transaction is completed, UVA Health would have more than 1,000 inpatient beds within its network.
“This effort is in alignment with the University’s 2030 strategic plan and our commitment to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia.
Novant entered Virginia in 2009 when it committed more than $200 million for capital investments as part of taking over operations at Prince William Health System of Manassas, Va., near metro Washington, which has 170 beds.
The $200 million financial pledge paid for: increasing the number of private rooms on the Prince William campus; updating the critical-care unit, developing a cardiac catheterization lab; and building a 60-bed hospital in Haymarket. Prince William officials added more than 50 additional physician specialists.
Novant took over management of the Culpeper hospital when it acquired the majority ownership stake in the joint operating company.
