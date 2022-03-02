Novant more than doubles excess revenue to $792 million

Novant Health Inc. finished the 2021 budget year on a mixed note.
The healthcare system reported Tuesday that a sizable profit decline from its investment portfolio contributed to a 10% decline in excess revenue to $331.8 million for the fourth quarter.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
However, for the full year, Novant reported $792.4 million in excess revenue, compared with $382.1 million in the previous budget year.
The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $166.8 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a $245.1 million gain a year before as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.
When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $349.4 million in operating income, compared with $188.5 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as is typical without comment, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
