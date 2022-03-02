Novant more than doubles excess revenue to $792 million

Novant Health Inc. finished the 2021 budget year on a mixed note.

The healthcare system reported Tuesday that a sizable profit decline from its investment portfolio contributed to a 10% decline in excess revenue to $331.8 million for the fourth quarter.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

However, for the full year, Novant reported $792.4 million in excess revenue, compared with $382.1 million in the previous budget year.

The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.