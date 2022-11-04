Novant forms joint venture with Privia Health

Novant Health Inc. said Thursday that its Novant Health Enterprise division has formed a joint venture with Privia Health of Arlington, Va., to form Privia Medical Group – North Carolina.

The goal is “to support the transition to value-based care through a clinically integrated network model, providing a new alternative for community physicians and provider groups.”

Privia said it is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings.

The joint venture represents what Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, calls the “next evolution of our commitment” with its own medical group that will operate as an independent primary care network across North Carolina and other states.

Providers joining the joint venture will have access to Privia’s medical services platform.