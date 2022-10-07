Novant gains naming rights to Swarm’s Fieldhouse

Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, said Thursday that its NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

As part of the extension, the group has entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health Inc. for the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the complex.

The five-year lease extension, which runs through the 2027-28 season, includes several renovations and upgrades to the building, which are focused in the areas of fan experience, player development, and team and league growth.

During the 2023 offseason, the fieldhouse will add a 13 feet-by-23 feet videoboard on the wall behind section 101 below the existing scoreboard. The videoboard will allow for usage of live action, replays, in-game programming during breaks in play, and additional graphics.

From a player development standpoint, the fieldhouse will get a new court that will feature additional playing surfaces for practices that can be removed for games. This will allow the team to have five goals during practice rather than just the primary two.

The Swarm will tip off the 2022-23 NBA G League season on Nov. 4. Season ticket memberships, mini plans and single-game tickets are available at www.gsoswarm.com.