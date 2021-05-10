Novant gets approval for fifth community hospital in Mecklenburg

The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

Novant said Feb. 17 it has entered discussions to sell its 60% stake in the northern Virginia regional health system that it owns with UVA Health. The two groups formed a joint operating company that debuted in January 2016.

The groups said their goal is closing the transaction by July 1.

Other Charlotte decisions

Novant gained state permission to relocate a diagnostic breast cancer center at Presbyterian to a new site with new equipment. The project cost is $12.2 million.

State health regulators also gave conditional approval to two Charlotte-area hospital expansions by Atrium Health, which is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Winston-Salem.

Atrium’s flagship Carolinas Medical Center can add up to 87 acute-care beds for a total of 1,160 on its campus when the expansion is completed. The projected cost is $104.9 million.

Atrium also was granted permission to add up to 10 operating rooms at Carolinas for a total of 74. That projected cost is $35.6 million.