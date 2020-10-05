Novant gets approval on $5.3 billion New Hanover hospital deal. State AG still has to sign off.

"By joining our hospital with Novant, we are securing health care for generations to come."

Vice chairwoman Patricia Kusek spoke to some of the rancor behind the sale of the hospital, saying "it's been a long year. Everybody in this room has had a few sleepless nights, some stomach ulcers and maybe a fractured friendship or two."

Kusek said she was disappointed by what she called "spreading misinformation" by some local lawmakers. "Think about that when you vote," she said.

The deal was allowed to proceed Sept. 28 despite stiff opposition from an advocacy group after a state Superior Court judge denied last week a temporary restraining order request.

The grassroots advocacy group Save Our Hospital Inc. sought the injunction, in particular to gain access to additional public records on the negotiations.

The Wilmington Star-News reported that lawyers for the medical center and county said some records had been provided as allowed by law, but noted some had been delayed because of the size of the request. The officials said work would continue to provide the requested documents.