Novant gets approval on $5.3 billion New Hanover hospital deal. State AG still has to sign off.

Novant Health Inc.'s $5.3 billion offer to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center received final approval Monday from the New Hanover Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners voted 4-1 on the sale of the 59-year-old health-care system.
Novant’s letter of intent, approved by New Hanover's commissioners July 13, represents an asset purchase.
It includes paying $1.5 billion at closing; $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures; a $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
The vote completed a controversial negotiation process that began in July 2019 and featured multiple health-care systems.
The next step is gaining approval from the state Attorney General's Office. The closing process is expected to take several months but is projected to be completed by June 30.
“My office will review this transaction to ensure compliance with the standards set by North Carolina law," Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
"My office has been engaged with all the relevant parties and is awaiting more information. Our review will begin once we have full information."
An estimated $1.25 billion in asset sale proceeds will be invested in the New Hanover Community Endowment. The community endowment will be overseen by an 11-member board made up of New Hanover County residents, with no Novant representation.
Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, said in July that Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
Armato said in a statement Monday that "we are confident this partnership will offer the region a world-class hospital network that will allow patients to receive higher quality care closer to home, expand the availability of care to underserved communities, help keep costs down, and deliver leading-edge care for decades to come.”
An effort failed 3-2 to split the vote between the asset purchase agreement with Novant and the formation of a community health-care foundation. The commissioners supporting to split the vote were addressing the scope and by-laws of the foundation, rather than the asset purchase.
Supporters called the transaction a necessary evolutionary step for the hospital and community "to truly elevate the health of the community for decades to come."
County Manager Chris Coudriet said "the effort was to improve community health, not about creating a community foundation or maximizing cash."
Several commissioners prefaced their vote by discussing how historic and sobering the action would be for the community.
Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said the vote is "about securing quality health care that every single person needs and deserves, now and for the future."
"By joining our hospital with Novant, we are securing health care for generations to come."
Vice chairwoman Patricia Kusek spoke to some of the rancor behind the sale of the hospital, saying "it's been a long year. Everybody in this room has had a few sleepless nights, some stomach ulcers and maybe a fractured friendship or two."
Kusek said she was disappointed by what she called "spreading misinformation" by some local lawmakers. "Think about that when you vote," she said.
The deal was allowed to proceed Sept. 28 despite stiff opposition from an advocacy group after a state Superior Court judge denied last week a temporary restraining order request.
The grassroots advocacy group Save Our Hospital Inc. sought the injunction, in particular to gain access to additional public records on the negotiations.
The Wilmington Star-News reported that lawyers for the medical center and county said some records had been provided as allowed by law, but noted some had been delayed because of the size of the request. The officials said work would continue to provide the requested documents.
John Gizdic, president and chief executive of the New Hanover hospital, said in a Sept. 28 statement that "we will continue to engage with our community and share information about all this partnership can do to improve the health of our region."
"We know that the large majority of our community now sees the tremendous benefits it will bring."
Stein said that "already I have heard from many local community leaders about this transaction."
"Hearing from community members helps inform my review. I urge concerned members of the community to share their thoughts and concerns with my office via ncago@ncdoj.gov.”
Deal details
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years. It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.
The capital expenditure commitment was the biggest difference between Novant’s $2.5 billion offer and those made by finalists Atrium Health (just more than $1 billion) and Duke Health ($1.9 billion).
Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant would commit to retain all New Hanover Regional employees at their current positions, titles and salaries for a minimum of 24 months after closing.
The local 11-member hospital board would have to approve any job cuts after the 24-month period.
Daily management decisions would remain based in Wilmington, according to Novant’s proposal.
