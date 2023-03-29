Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduction of about 50.

Chief consumer officer Jesse Cureton, and chief digital and technology officer Angela Yochem were among those affected by the reduction, a Novant spokeswoman said.

Carl Armato, Novant's chief executive and president, was not among those laid off, the spokeswoman said, nor were the eight other members of Novant's top-10 executive management team.

Multiple Charlotte-area media outlets reported the departure of Paula Dean Kranz, vice president of innovation enablement, and executive director for Novant Health Innovation Labs, was among those downsized.

“In a continued effort to prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we made the difficult decision to scale back some departments across the organization, including our executive team," Novant said in a statement.

Not-for-profit health-care systems are required to report executive compensation to the Internal Revenue Service in annual filings.

In Novant's fiscal 2021 executive compensation chart — the latest currently available — Yochem received a 14.8% increase in salary to $642,979, and bonus and incentive pay of $525,333, up 18.6%.

Cureton received a 3.1% increase in salary to $617,817, and bonus and incentive pay of $582,898, down 1.2%.

Novant is based in Winston-Salem, but has a major Charlotte and Wilmington presence. It operates 15 hospitals, including Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Novant has more than 35,000 employees in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

In February 2021, Novant completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Novant is southeastern North Carolina’s dominant health-care provider, operating Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia.

Because of Novant’s growth spurt and additional administrative responsibilities, a significant boost in salary, incentive pay and total compensation was expected in fiscal 2021 for not only Armato, but also Novant’s Top 10 executives.