Novant looks to Asheville for potential fourth health care hub in NC

Novant Health Inc. is looking westward for its next North Carolina expansion market, hoping to establish a fourth urban hub in the state.

The Winston-Salem health care system applied June 15 for permission to build a $328.73 million community hospital campus to serve the greater Asheville area. Novant already has an imaging center in the market.

The 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan listed a need for 67 acute-care hospital beds to cover Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties, likely by 2024.

A need for additional acute-care beds is determine foremost by state health regulators based on a county’s growth rate.

Novant has the top market share in the Winston-Salem and Wilmington metro areas, while trailing Atrium Health in the Charlotte metro.

Novant said it “has been interested in expanding our services in western North Carolina for years.”

“We have a history of serving patients in the area through our managed partnership with Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson and our Asheville-based imaging center, Open MRI.

“We believe we can build on these established relationships and provide support for a growing part of the state in need of additional choice.”

Novant faces competition from Mission Health, the region’s dominant for-profit health care system with a combined 733 beds in the market, including a children’s hospital. Mission has proposed a $125.04 million expansion of its existing campus.

Advent Health, a Christian-faith nonprofit based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., is the third applicant. It has proposed a $252.12 million capital investment. Advent’s lone North Carolina hospital is in neighboring Hendersonville.

Novant and Advent plan to provide a dedicated C-section operating room and between three and five procedure rooms.

DHHS spokesman Catie Armstrong said the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation will begin reviewing the three applications on July 1.

The four-county area surrounding Asheville is one of five regions that DHHS has determined to have an acute-care bed shortage.

The others are: 68 beds in Caswell and Durham counties; 65 beds in Mecklenburg County; 45 beds in Wake County; and 29 beds in Cumberland County.

Novant could have an advantage with its application considering it would be a new entrant into the Asheville hospital market.

Mission’s parent company HCA Healthcare has been criticized for understaffing as health care workers quit because of working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Asheville-based newspaper Mountain Xpress, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Buncombe commissioners’ chair Brownie Newman and other elected officials co-signed an opinion column in the Asheville Citizen Times in February 2020 that expressed “deep concern regarding the state of Mission Hospital Systems since the purchase by Hospital Corp. of America (HCA) last year.”

Earlier in June, Buncombe commissioners sent a letter to state regulators expressing their preference for “an alternative hospital to Mission.”

Mission said in a statement to Asheville TV station WLOS about its CON application that it would add the 67 beds on its main campus.

“We are confident we are the best hospital situated to provide this care because of the outstanding, advanced services we are already providing including trauma care, complex medical/surgical services, and specialty pediatric care.

“Mission Hospital has experienced capacity constraints for this type of specialized care because it is the region’s only tertiary care center, trauma center and pediatric specialty hospital.”

Meanwhile, WLOS reported that “we’ve been hearing ... so many people, the consumers, coming to us, saying they want a choice. They want competition,” according to Victoria Dunkle, communications and public relations director for AdventHealth Hendersonville.

“They’ve pointed out they want choice and options in not-for-profit, they want faith-based, they want whole-person care, which is what AdventHealth is all about.”

Previous westward look

Novant attempted to enter western North Carolina for the first time in 2008 by trying to forge a partnership with two small health care providers.

The governing boards of Haywood Regional Medical Center and WestCare Health System were in pursuit of an operating agreement with either Novant, then-Carolinas Healthcare System of Charlotte or Mission.

Haywood and West Care ultimately chose to be acquired by Duke LightPoint Healthcare, an affiliate of Duke University Health System.

Novant has chosen to enter the Asheville market through a made-from-scratch hospital initiative, rather than buying market share from an established provider.

In February 2021, Novant completed its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center of Wilmington through an asset purchase.

Novant agreed in October 2020 to pay $1.5 billion at closing; $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures; a $150 million contribution to New Hanover County; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.

In return, Novant became southeastern North Carolina’s dominant health care provider.

It also operates Brunswick Medical Center in the town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.

To secure New Hanover commissioner and hospital authority board approval, Novant agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. That includes six resident medical students a year for the next five years at New Hanover.

UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.

Novant also plans a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital in the Scotts Hill community near the Pender County line.

No Triangle presence

Expanding to Asheville also could be another sign that Novant will remain on the outside looking in at the Triangle health care marketplace.

Novant has not attempted to expand into the Triangle since choosing in October 2015 to close its community hospital in Louisburg following several months of failing to attract a buyer.

Novant took ownership of Franklin Medical Center in 2009, spending millions of dollars to upgrade its technology and services, including a new 7,500-square-foot geriatric behavioral health unit.

However, Novant said in October 2014 that declining utilization led it to significantly reduce inpatient care at the hospital, going from 83 inpatient beds to 13 beds for geriatric behavioral-health patients and two beds for inpatient acute-care services. Over time, Novant eliminated 59 jobs.

In 2010, state health regulators identified a need for a 50-bed community hospital in Holly Springs, a suburb in Wake County.

Novant, Rex Healthcare and WakeMed submitted proposals in 2011. Regulators chose the Rex proposal in 2012.

Novant’s appeal to the state Appeals Court was turned down in 2014, and the system declined to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

CON laws work

Having three different hospital business models attracted to the Asheville market is evidence that the state’s controversial certificate-of-need law works, said David Meyer, senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham.

Those certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

“Contrary to the opinion of some in the N.C. Senate, the North Carolina CON law does foster competition in the marketplace,” Meyer said.

Sens. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, have argued that easing CON laws to allow competition from for-profit groups for ambulatory surgical centers and equipment could serve to lower the cost to patients of many elective and outpatient procedures, such as knee replacement and colonoscopy.

Although N.C. House Bill 149 has Medicaid expansion as its headline issues, the bipartisan, multi-layered healthcare reform bill contains language to allow competition from for-profit groups for ambulatory surgical centers and equipment could serve to lower the cost to patients of many elective and outpatient procedures, such as knee replacement and colonoscopy.

“This comprehensive strategy will reduce the cost and increase the availability of care across the state while offering a lifeline for our rural hospitals,” Hise said.

The N.C. Healthcare Association defends current CON laws by saying “hospitals do not operate in a traditional free-market environment” that CON opponents want to establish in North Carolina.

“Modifying the current CON law would hurt the stability of rural hospitals by carving out elective and outpatient procedures, which are the lifeblood of community hospitals, while allowing niche medical organizations without such federal regulation to cater to commercially insured patients.”

Meyer said that “competition is a good thing for healthcare consumers, and that is a comparative factor DHHS will definitely include in its analysis of the three applications, and that particular factor will swing in favor of Novant.”

However, Meyer emphasized that “when it comes to these competitive reviews, it can be difficult to prognosticate.”

Establishing a brand

The potential community hospital entrance of Novant into the Asheville health care market should be a positive for consumers, said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

“Increased competition in a particular area, whether that area is in a particular product/service category or in a geographical region, is almost always a good thing for everyone,” Beahm said.

“It forces those organizations already in business to up their game in quality delivery if they intend to maintain customer satisfaction and hold market share.

“It also forces potential new entrants to strive even harder to ensure they deliver a level of quality that is deemed better than those now available in order to win a meaningful share of that market.”

Beahm said that Novant being a large health care system serving several N.C. metros would be pivotal “because consumers have demonstrated a general willingness to put trust in organizations that have been in business for years.”

“Longevity is a demonstration that a business must deliver quality services, or it wouldn’t still be in business.”

“Relatedly, working in Novant’s favor is pre-existing name recognition and it has also shown a track record of supporting local communities.”

“This type of local market commitment creates a win for everyone when it comes to health care.”

