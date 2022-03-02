 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Novant more than doubles excess revenue to $792 million
Novant Health Inc. finished fiscal 2021 with $792.4 million in excess revenue, compared with $382.1 million in fiscal 2020.

 David Rolfe/Journal

Novant Health Inc. finished the 2021 budget year on a mixed note.

The healthcare system reported Tuesday that a sizable profit decline from its investment portfolio contributed to a 10% decline in excess revenue to $331.8 million for the fourth quarter.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.

However, for the full year, Novant reported $792.4 million in excess revenue, compared with $382.1 million in the previous budget year.

The year-over-year comparison was affected significantly by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Novant’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

The biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Novant’s investment portfolio having a $166.8 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a $245.1 million gain a year before as the stock market recovered from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

In core patient revenue from the fourth quarter, Novant had $1.76 billion, up 21.7% year over year.

Novant reported $209.3 million in “other income,” for the fourth quarter compared with $222.8 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $1.69 billion, up 16.2%, which also reflected returning demand for elective surgeries and COVID-19 treatment costs. Novant put a hold on some elective surgeries during the third quarter that was lifted in October.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $168.5 million in operating income, compared with $130.8 million a year ago.

For the 2021 budget year, investment income was $452.8 million, compared with $201.8 million in fiscal 2020.

In core patient revenue for the budget year, Novant had $7.38 billion, up 29.8% year over year.

Novant reported $562.2 million in “other income” for the year, compared with $629.9 million a year ago.

Expenses were at $6.61 billion, up 28.2%.

When excluding investment income and other non-core revenue sources, Novant had $349.4 million in operating income, compared with $188.5 million a year ago.

Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. fourth-quarter report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 40, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 13. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 64 in Thomasville, 48 in Brunswick, 93 in Huntersville, 143 in Matthews and 29 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 3,714 patient days, while Clemmons was at 1,192. That's compared with 5,859 in Thomasville, 4,425 in Brunswick, 8,546 in Huntersville, 13,123 in Matthews and 2,687 in Mint Hill.

There were 8,179 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 5,549 in Clemmons, 7,400 in Thomasville, 7,633 in Brunswick, 9,359 in Huntersville, 9,095 in Matthews and 6,022 in Mint Hill.

There were 854 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 1,025 in Clemmons, 1,227 in Thomasville, 1,314 in Brunswick, 1,539 in Huntersville, 1,531 in Matthews and 432 in Mint Hill.

