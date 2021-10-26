 Skip to main content
Novant names former LabCorp executive to board of trustees
Novant names former LabCorp executive to board of trustees

Novant Health Inc. said Monday it has appointed former Labcorp top executive David King to its board of trustees.

King served as chief executive and president of the Burlington medical testing laboratory and drug developer until his retirement in November 2019. He retired as executive chairman in May 2020.

Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, said the board was attracted by King’s three decades of healthcare and legal experience, including expertise on healthcare innovation, policy and operations, as well as his background in mergers and acquisitions.

King served on Cardinal Health’s board of directors from 2011 to 2018.

