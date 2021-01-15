Novant official: 'We don't want to overpromise.' Vaccine expansion depends on having additional doses

Novant Health officials cautioned Friday that the goal of administering up to 7,000 doses every weekday at its planned mass-vaccination sites is highly contingent on the federal government freeing up new doses to accommodate the expansion.
Among those who are likely to benefit from the expansion: individuals ages 65 to 74, who were made eligible Thursday for vaccinations during Phase 1B by the Cooper administration.
"As long as the federal government is confident that the manufacturing process is going to keep up so we won't have a problem giving a second dose when they need it, we fully support releasing the vaccine to get more into our communities," Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Friday during a press event.
Pam Oliver, president of Novant's Physicians Network, said that "we hope to get more clarity (from DHHS) next week."
"We don't want to overpromise to people until we can commit more vaccine," she said.
Questions arose Friday, however, about whether those doses will be available by the time the Novant mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall is scheduled to open on Jan. 25.
Several national news organizations, foremost The Washington Post and The Associated Press, reported Friday the anticipated releasing of vaccine reserves by the Trump administration may be limited.
Instead of receiving at least twice the allotment it received this week, the state Department of Health and Human Services may get about the same distribution levels of 120,000 doses to send to healthcare systems and county health departments.
On Tuesday, Alex Azar, secretary of US DHHS, pointed to the unleashing of federally held doses in recommending that states expand the age range beyond ages 75 and older in the Phase 1B subgroup. The federal guidance also includes individuals with chronic health conditions.
The Cooper administration agreed to take that step for ages 65 to 74, rather than make them continue to wait weeks or months for their vaccinations.
NC DHHS said Friday it has been told by the Trump administration "to expect to receive 120,000 vaccine doses per week through January. We still expect to receive this amount in the coming weeks."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday that some of the doses going to the mass-vaccination sites are being diverted from communities that either have had lower-than-expected demand for the vaccine, or are not being as efficient with providing vaccine shots.
When asked about if there are concerns about the mass-vaccination sites not being able to start as planned, NC DHHS said that "to get vaccines to people faster, we have simplified our prioritization."
"This was not based on any expectation of receiving an increase in allocations this month."
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, told AP that he was among several governors deceived by federal officials about availability of a strategic supply of doses.
“This one is so far beyond the pale to be almost unimaginable,” he said. “What are the states to do when they’ve been lied to and made all their plans around this?”
Michael Pratt, a spokesman for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told AP that states may have been confused in their expectations. States are getting the required second doses they need and the number of first doses is stable, Pratt said.
Appointment details
Oliver said Novant is making vaccination appointments for those ages 65 and 74 within its MyChart network, and by calling 855-648-2248 for those who don't have access to MyChart.
Oliver said individuals don't have to be a Novant patient to get an appointment through a MyChart account. Individuals eligible for a vaccination are not limited to providers in their home county.
"We ask the general public, or those with MyChart access, to not call this number," Novant said in a statement. "MyChart is the best way to make an appointment. If a patient logs on or calls, and there are not appointments available, we ask that they check back the next week."
"If there are no appointments available, calling their clinic or our scheduling line will not get them in any sooner."
Oliver said Novant can handle the additional appointments "from an operational standpoint, but we're waiting on supplies" from DHHS.
"If the state allows us the supply to be able to open up more appointments, our plans would be to vaccinate between 7,000 to 10,000 people in Charlotte and about 7,000 in Winston-Salem" each weekday at the mass-vaccination sites.
Priest said that as of Friday, Novant has vaccinated about 4,000 patients ages 75 and older in N.C.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, cautioned Thursday that as vaccination schedules are adjusted to accommodate those ages 65 to 74, ”we are not currently accepting appointments at this time.”
Appointments currently are meant for health-care workers and individuals ages 75 and older.
The Forsyth health department temporarily shut down its call-center phone line on Jan. 7. It is reaching out to individuals on its 50,000 call backlog and vaccinating between 500 and 550 individuals per day.
“It is top of mind to change as quickly as possible to go from vaccinating those ages 75 and older to those 65 and older,” Swift said.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center patients will be updated about access to vaccination opportunities through their myWakeHealth account and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
Cone Health's current vaccinations are being done — also by appointment only — at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone plans to begin Tuesday large-scale vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
"We filled 10,000 slots through the end of February," Cone spokesman Doug Allred said Friday. "We have set aside 9,000 additional slots for second doses.
"Due to the importance of vaccination in stopping this pandemic, Cone Health already has teams working to open additional slots."
