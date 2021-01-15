Novant official: 'We don't want to overpromise.' Vaccine expansion depends on having additional doses

"This was not based on any expectation of receiving an increase in allocations this month."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, told AP that he was among several governors deceived by federal officials about availability of a strategic supply of doses.

“This one is so far beyond the pale to be almost unimaginable,” he said. “What are the states to do when they’ve been lied to and made all their plans around this?”

Michael Pratt, a spokesman for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told AP that states may have been confused in their expectations. States are getting the required second doses they need and the number of first doses is stable, Pratt said.

Appointment details

Oliver said Novant is making vaccination appointments for those ages 65 and 74 within its MyChart network, and by calling 855-648-2248 for those who don't have access to MyChart.

Oliver said individuals don't have to be a Novant patient to get an appointment through a MyChart account. Individuals eligible for a vaccination are not limited to providers in their home county.