Novant officially acquires New Hanover hospital, establishes third N.C. hub

Novant Health Inc. completed Monday its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, establishing a third major operational hub in North Carolina.
The announcement comes 11 days after Josh Stein, the state's attorney general, said he would not object to the deal — the final anti-trust regulatory approval required.
Novant received final approval Oct. 5 by a 4-1 New Hanover Board of Commissioners vote to acquire the 59-year-old health-care system through an asset purchase.
"Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community," Carl Armato, Novant's chief executive and president, said in a statement.
Armato cited enhanced quality of care in the New Hanover community, increased availability of care to underserved communities and projections of lower healthcare costs.
Novant is establishing a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte.
Novant becomes southeastern North Carolina's dominant health-care provider. It also operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
"Some years from now, I know we will look back on today and appreciate how joining Novant Health launched greater opportunities to meet our growing region's needs," said John Gizdic, New Hanover Regional's president and chief executive.
State law provides that when a county sells a hospital, six essential protections must be maintained for the benefit of customers in the future.
Stein said that in order to gain his approval, Novant and New Hanover agreed to increase the new endowment’s transparency, its accountability to the public, and the representativeness and independence of its board of directors.
Novant agreed in October to pay $1.5 billion at closing; $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures; a $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
"Negotiations also resulted in stronger commitments by Novant/NHRMC to continue to provide critical medical services to the people of New Hanover County and the region," according to the statement from the attorney general's office.
Background
Armato has said Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
"Novant has recognized, now more than ever, that health-care organizations really must do all they can to ensure stability, encourage innovation, expand access to care that communities need to stay healthy," Armato said.
"We believe this partnership, through economies of scale, will allow to do that so much more. We're also excited about expanding and sharing our abilities to find best practices in clinical variations."
To secure New Hanover commissioner and hospital authority board approval, Novant agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school.
UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years.
According to media reports in the Wilmington area, the New Hanover system announced plans for a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital. It would be built in the Scotts Hill community near the Pender County line.
The system's certificate-of-need application with the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation list that the hospital, if approved, is projected to open in the fall of 2024.
Novant's completion of the New Hanover Regional acquisition is one of three game-changing initiatives affecting the Triad's three main healthcare systems.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health's system in October.
Meanwhile, Cone Health agreed in August to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va., in a transaction projected to close in mid-2021.
Cone and Sentara expect that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations. They will function separately until the acquisition is completed.
336-727-7376