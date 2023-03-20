Novant Health Inc. has opened a spine clinic at 865 Westlake Drive in Mount Airy.
Novant Health Spine Specialists provides non-operative pain relief therapies and surgical treatment options to help patients improve function and return to their daily activities.
The clinic will treat a wide range of back issues, such as spinal fractures, tumors, infections and other conditions, such as scoliosis, that can cause severe pain and limit mobility.
The 4,854-square-foot clinic is staffed by Dr. Scott Nimmons, a board-certified spine surgeon, and Dr. Jugal Dalal, a board-certified anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management.
